Tredje AP fonden Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.87 and its 200 day moving average is $369.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

