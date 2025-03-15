Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,225,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,639,000 after purchasing an additional 182,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NRG Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

