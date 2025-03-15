Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2,277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT opened at $348.48 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.65 and its 200-day moving average is $379.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

