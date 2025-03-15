Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 14.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 485. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trainline traded as low as GBX 263.30 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 267.83 ($3.46). Approximately 6,319,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,894,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.06).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.17) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442 ($5.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

