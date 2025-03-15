Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Down 11.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.9% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 485. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trainline traded as low as GBX 263.30 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 276.60 ($3.58). Approximately 8,350,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 3,934,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.06).
Several other brokerages have also commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.17) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.34) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442 ($5.72).
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
