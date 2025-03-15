Trainline (LON:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 485. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trainline traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 268.40 ($3.47), with a volume of 5274372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.06).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442 ($5.72).

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

