Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Up 127.8% in February

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 32,752.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 131,008 shares during the last quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBMC remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

