Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Jeremy Busch-Howell Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Busch-Howell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,375.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.3 %

TOT stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

