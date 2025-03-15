Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, DocuSign, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity shares in companies that invest in, develop, manage, or own income-generating properties. This category includes specialized entities like Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), offering investors exposure to the real estate market without directly owning property while also providing potential dividends and growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. 30,321,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,951,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $649.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 20,832,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,001,285. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $11.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,610,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,257,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

