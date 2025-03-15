Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – March 14th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs and other healthcare products. Due to factors like regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and evolving healthcare policies, these stocks can be highly volatile but also offer significant growth opportunities within the evolving medical and biotech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 208,192,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725,209. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $11.01 on Friday, reaching $812.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $770.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $830.18 and its 200 day moving average is $844.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $126.33. 5,968,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of REGN traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.46. The company had a trading volume of 783,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $695.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $840.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $93.91. 5,089,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.80 on Friday, reaching $519.27. 819,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,030. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $548.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.10. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

