Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, Xiao-I, and Cheer are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, support, or leverage virtual and augmented reality technologies, digital worlds, and immersive experiences that constitute the metaverse. These stocks often represent firms in gaming, virtual real estate, blockchain, and related tech sectors, and they are typically seen as speculative investments reflecting the potential future growth of interconnected, digital economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,371,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,281,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.43. 1,226,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.63. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. 280,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 143,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PWUP stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 354,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Xiao-I stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Xiao-I has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Cheer (CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

CHR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,686. Cheer has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

