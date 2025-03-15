Top Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 15th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares in companies with large market capitalizations, typically valued at $10 billion or more. These companies are generally industry leaders with stable earnings and are considered safer investments compared to their smaller counterparts, often being key components of major stock indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,579,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,660,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.74.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,464,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,059,449. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.66.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.49. 60,053,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,326,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.24. 113,647,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,816,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 453.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.56. 19,927,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,347,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.95. 38,031,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,311,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

