Top Gold Stocks To Research – March 12th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold. They offer investors an indirect way to gain exposure to the price movements of gold while also providing potential opportunities for capital appreciation if the companies perform well operationally. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,738,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772,551. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 9,386,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,009,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $7.71 on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. 1,104,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average is $284.88. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

