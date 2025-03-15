Timothy D. Boswell Buys 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

