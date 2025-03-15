Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 174 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 15,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Allstate by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 708,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,858 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 22,981.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Allstate by 291.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 356,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,528,000 after acquiring an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 539.9% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 273,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 230,893 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

