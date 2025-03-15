Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

