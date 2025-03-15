Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 572.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.14. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

