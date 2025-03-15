Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.12% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $12,101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 534,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

