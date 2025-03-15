Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.99% of Mama’s Creations worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 953,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 609,605 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 507,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

MAMA opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.05. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAMA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

