Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 105 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 24,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,683,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,280,000 after purchasing an additional 227,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

