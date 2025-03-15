The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Reduced by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 88,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

