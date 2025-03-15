The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $394.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

