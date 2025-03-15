The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

