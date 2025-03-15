The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $351.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.26.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

