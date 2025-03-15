The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 123.9% in February

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the February 13th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,963,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRCW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,253,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,771. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

