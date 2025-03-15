The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 123.9% in February

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the February 13th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,963,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRCW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,253,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,771. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Crypto
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crypto
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.