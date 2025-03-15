The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $313.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.78. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

