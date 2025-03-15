The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in February

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,400 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 2,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cannabist Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Cannabist has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Get Cannabist alerts:

About Cannabist

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.