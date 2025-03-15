The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in February

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,400 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 2,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cannabist Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Cannabist has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
About Cannabist
