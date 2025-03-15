The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

BA stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

