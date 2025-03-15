Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $13,189,513.04 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tesla Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,613,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.