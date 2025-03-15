Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. Teradyne has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

