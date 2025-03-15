Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.