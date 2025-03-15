Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMF opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

