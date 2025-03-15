Swiss National Bank Sells 50,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of D.R. Horton worth $115,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,720,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after purchasing an additional 555,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $72,672,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

