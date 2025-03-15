Swiss National Bank Sells 48,400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of DexCom worth $88,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,657 shares of company stock worth $8,019,422 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.69 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

