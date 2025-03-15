Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Ingersoll Rand worth $103,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.