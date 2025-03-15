Swiss National Bank Has $91.59 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Entergy worth $91,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Entergy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,093 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

