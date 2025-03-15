Swiss National Bank Has $85.58 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 108,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of eBay worth $85,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.