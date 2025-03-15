Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,785.22. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $44,980.00.

Shares of SMC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $3,061,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

