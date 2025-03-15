Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 448869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $621.15 million, a P/E ratio of 565.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
