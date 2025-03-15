Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 448869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $621.15 million, a P/E ratio of 565.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,075,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

