Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

SUTNY opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

