Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $369.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.37. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

