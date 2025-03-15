STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SSKN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

