StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.54.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
