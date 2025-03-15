StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSE UUU opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
