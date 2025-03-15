StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.34.
In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
