StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Insider Activity

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

