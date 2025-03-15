StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

