Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:STKH opened at $1.17 on Friday. Steakholder Foods has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.