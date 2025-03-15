Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 254,408 shares changing hands.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

