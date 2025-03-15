SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$183,944.95 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.09, for a total value of C$183,944.95.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

SSRM stock opened at C$15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.84. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.29 and a 12 month high of C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

