SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 3.0% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned approximately 6.41% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $125,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 388,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPYX opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

